Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to order construction of a border wall.

"I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us," Pena Nieto said in a brief televised message.

Trump issued an executive order earlier on Wednesday aiming to speed the construction of the wall.

Pena Nieto did not say whether or not he will attend a summit with Trump in Washington that the White House said would take place on Tuesday.