The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists informs the public about threats to the survival and development of humanity from nuclear weapons, climate change, emerging technologies, and diseases.

In a statement released earlier this week, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said it was assessing recent events ahead of Thursday's announcement.

"A rise in strident nationalism worldwide, President Donald Trump's comments on nuclear arms and climate issues, a darkening global security landscape that is coloured by increasingly sophisticated technology, and a growing disregard for scientific expertise," were among the events, it said.

The clock was last moved two years ago – from five minutes to three minutes before midnight – the closest it has been to catastrophe since the days of hydrogen bomb testing, which prompted the atomic scientists to start the clock.