Asian stocks gained early on Thursday, cheered by the Dow Jones Industrial Average breaching past the 20,000-level threshold for the first time.

The Dow closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first time as solid earnings and optimism over US President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalised a post-election rally.

"While the Dow hitting 20,000 is one of the least meaningful data points on my screen, it does suggest that the equity rally is pretty broad based," said Michael Purves, chief global strategist and head of derivatives research at Weeden & Co.

"What's important is that the Dow is going up."

Asian markets also took cue from the US rally.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tacked on 0.3 percent.