Avalanches in Kashmir kill 11 Indian soldiers and four civilians
The four civilians killed in the incident included two children of a family whose house was hit by a separate avalanche in Indian-administered Kashmir on Wednesday.
A villager from Indian-administered Kashmir walks through snow in Gund, some 70 km northeast of Srinagar, on January 25, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 26, 2017

Fifteen people, including 11 Indian soldiers, have been killed in avalanches in the heavily militarised Himalayan region of Indian-administered Kashmir (IAK), army and police officials said on Thursday.

The army on Thursday recovered the bodies of 10 soldiers who were killed in an avalanche the previous day. One body was found on Wednesday, spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He added that several army personnel were rescued after being trapped in avalanches late on Wednesday.

The four civilians killed in the incident included two children of a family whose house was hit by a separate avalanche, also on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

More avalanches hit the region on Thursday although there were no reports of more casualties.

Kashmir has seen heavy snow this week, and authorities have warned of the "high danger" of avalanches over the next two days.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
