Fifteen people, including 11 Indian soldiers, have been killed in avalanches in the heavily militarised Himalayan region of Indian-administered Kashmir (IAK), army and police officials said on Thursday.

The army on Thursday recovered the bodies of 10 soldiers who were killed in an avalanche the previous day. One body was found on Wednesday, spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He added that several army personnel were rescued after being trapped in avalanches late on Wednesday.