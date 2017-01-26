Greece's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against the extradition of eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece after a failed coup in Turkey last year.

On July 15, 2016, a faction of the military tried to overthrow the Turkish government. The attempted putsch collapsed early in the morning on July 16 in the face of massive popular opposition.

The eight men landed a helicopter in northern Greece on July 16 and sought political asylum saying they feared for their lives in Turkey.

Turkey branded them traitors and demanded their extradition. All eight deny the accusation.

