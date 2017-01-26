WORLD
1 MIN READ
Barrow returns home as Gambia turns new page
Adama Barrow was forced take oath at the Gambian Embassy in neighbouring Senegal last week, while his predecessor Yahya Jammeh refused to step down.
Barrow returns home as Gambia turns new page
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Banjul to welcome home their new President Adama Barrow. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 26, 2017

Gambian President Adama Barrow arrived in the capital Banjul on Thursday, days after his predecessor Yahya Jammeh fled into exile under pressure from regional powers.

Barrow stepped off the plane with heavily-armed troops from Senegal and Nigeria standing by as he flew in from neighbouring Senegal, where he had taken shelter on January 15.

Barrow won presidential elections in December. But Jammeh, who ruled Gambia for more than two decades, ignored multiple deadlines to step down even West African armies entered the country to support Barrow.

Recommended

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah gives more details

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla