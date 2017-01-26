Serena Williams and big sister Venus face off on Saturday for the ninth time in a Grand Slam final after the two American tennis players sailed through their semi finals in the southeast Australian city of Melbourne.

Serena zeroed in on a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title after she ended the fairytale run of Mirjana Lucic-Baroni at the Australian Open on Thursday with a crushing 6-2 6-1 win.

Serena, a six-times Melbourne Park champion, wrapped up the match when the 79th-ranked Croatian Lucic-Baroni slammed a shot into the net, the American reaching her 29th grand slam final.