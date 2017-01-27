Geneva talks on the Syria crisis have been postponed from February 8 to the end of the month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, after meeting some members of the Syrian opposition in Moscow.

The main opposition groups did not attend the meeting. The United Nations said it was unable to confirm the delay. Turkey, also a key player in the talks to end the six-year war in Syria, has not commented on the possible change of date.

Turkey, Russia and Iran ended two days of talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, earlier this week with the announcement of a trilateral mechanism to police a fragile truce between the Syrian regime and several opposition groups. The talks were seen as a complement to the UN-sponsored Geneva peace process.

"It's pleasant that the very announcement about the meeting in Astana, preparation and conduct of these talks have already served as a stimulus for our colleagues in the United Nations to turn to some action and actually announce a new round of Syria talks in Geneva. However, this date was still moved from February 8 to the end of next month," Lavrov said.

The UN said it was unable to confirm any change.

"There is no confirmation that the February talks are postponed," said Yara Sharif spokesperson for UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura on Friday. Sharif said de Mistura would first discuss the issue in New York next week with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Russia on Friday also said it hopes for long-term cooperation with Turkey and Iran on resolving the Syria crisis.

