Nadal edges Dimitrov to face Federer in Australian Open final
The 30-year-old Nadal will bid for a 15th grand slam title, with 35-year-old Federer going for his 18th.
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his Men's singles semi-final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 27, 2017

It took nearly five hours of gruelling tennis for Rafael Nadal on Friday to fend off Grigor Dimitrov and book a dream Australian Open final against Roger Federer at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

Nadal edged Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-4 in a nerve-shredding marathon to reach his first grand slam final since the 2014 French Open.

"I always had the confidence that if I am able to win some matches, then anything can happen," Nadal told reporters.

The 30-year-old Nadal will bid for a 15th grand slam title, with 35-year-old Federer going for his 18th.

TRT World'sSemra Hunter has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
