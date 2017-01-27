The Kenyan army and al Shabaab dispute what happened when the militant group attacked a Kenyan military base in Somalia on Friday morning.

Al Shabaab said its fighters killed dozens of Kenyan troops when they attacked a remote military base. Kenya's army dismissed the claim and said "scores" of militants were killed.

A spokesman for al Shabaab said its fighters killed at least 66 Kenyans at the base in the southern town of Kulbiyow near the Kenyan border. Al Shabaab said it lost fighters but did not give numbers.

Kenyan military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Paul Njuguna denied the claim that al Shabaab had killed dozens of soldiers but did not give any casualty figures.