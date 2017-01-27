German prosecutors said on Friday that they are investigating Volkswagen's former chief executive Martin Winterkorn on suspicion of fraud, looking into when he first knew that the carmaker was rigging diesel emissions tests.

It is the second investigation into Winterkorn's role in the scandal by prosecutors in the German town of Braunschweig near Volkswagen's (VW) Wolfsburg headquarters.

Winterkorn is already being investigated over possible market manipulation.

In September 2015, VW admitted that it had used software to reduce emissions levels when cars were being tested in the US. This wiped billions of euros from VW's market value and forced Winterkorn to resign.