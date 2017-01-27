WORLD
What do people who might be affected think about Trump's wall?
The US and Mexican presidents are feuding over a wall. Some Mexican Americans think a border wall will do much more than just keep two countries apart and illegal immigrants out.
An undocumented immigrant family from Mexico talks to a volunteer at Annunciation House, an organisation that provides shelter to immigrants and refugees, El Paso, Texas. (January 17, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 27, 2017

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a meeting with US President Donald Trump over the latter's promise to build a wall between the two countries, then force Mexico to pay for it.

Trump's take? "Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless, and I want to go a different route."

The ongoing spat is causing concern on both sides of the border.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson in Santa Monica, California, spoke to some of the people who might be affected by the wall.

SOURCE:TRT World
