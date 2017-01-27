UN World Tourism Organization Secretary General Taleb Rifai said on Thursday that travelling to Turkey is the best response to terror threats.

While delivering the opening speech at an international travel fair in Istanbul on Thursday, Rifai said, "There are many reasons to travel to Turkey. Firstly, Turkey is a must-see for everyone, it is the perfect destination. But secondly, and most importantly, travelling to Turkey is the best response that could be given to terrorism."

The UN tourism body head added that, "We should continue travelling to Turkey ... History will prove that Turkey will come back stronger."

TRT World'sZeina Awad gives more details.

The 21st East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel fair (EMITT) 2017 brings together 5,000 organisations and institutions from around 80 countries.