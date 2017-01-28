Serena Williams beat her sister Venus 6-4 6-4 in the Australian Open final on Saturday to win a record 23rd grand slam title in the professional era.

The victory is the seventh Melbourne Park crown win for the 35-year-old American player.

The win ensured Serena, who hit 10 aces and 27 winners, would regain the world number one ranking from Germany's Angelique Kerber on Monday.

Serena slumped to the ground, with hands in the air and eyes wide with joyous disbelief, before congratulating her sister for inspiring her run in Melbourne.

"She's an amazing person, there's no way I would be at 23 without her," the second seed Serena said, cradling the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at the trophy ceremony.