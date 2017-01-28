Turkey wants a different approach in its cooperation with the US-led coalition forces in the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Addressing a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the presidential complex in Ankara, Erdogan said: "[May's visit] is very important for Turkey and the UK in terms of Syria and Iraq."

"We want to have a different approach towards the cooperation between coalition forces and Turkey."

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in late August 2016 in northern Syria to tighten its border security, eliminate the terror threat along its borders, and support opposition forces in the region.

The Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces fight both Daesh and the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the PYD, which the US considers a "reliable partner." This difference in views has been a tension between Turkey and the US.

Since the UK announced its decision in a referendum in 2016 to part ways with the EU, critics have warned the US-led coalition forces fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq may be adversely affected by this change.

May, who is on her first official visit to Turkey as prime minister, also discussed the recently-held Astana talks as well as the upcoming Geneva talks at the end of February, both of which aim to find a political solution in Syria.

The Astana talks were brokered by Turkey, Russia and Iran, whereas the Geneva talks will take place under the auspices of the UN.

The British prime minister said Turkey and the UK were trying to create conditions for "peace" as well as continue their fight against Daesh in Syria.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports from Ankara.

Cyprus discussed

Erdogan said he discussed the issue of Cyprus with May.

Three days of high-level talks in Geneva took place on Cyprus earlier this month under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the UK.

"We also discussed what kind of steps we could take for Cyprus," the president said.