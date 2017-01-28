TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says Turkey hopes to boost annual trade with UK to $20B
The statement comes after the Turkish President held a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who arrived on an official visit to Ankara earlier today following her trip to the US.
Erdogan says Turkey hopes to boost annual trade with UK to $20B
British Prime Minister Theresa May meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on 28 January 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 28, 2017

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Turkey hoped to boost annual trade volume with Britain to $20 billion from the existing $15.6 billion.

The statement came after President Erdogan held a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who arrived on an official visit to Ankara earlier today following her trip to the US, where she met with President Donald Trump.

Erdogan also said an important step between the two countries would be taken on Turkey's TF-X fighter jet project.

May said she discussed issues relating to Cyprus and Syria in addition to stepping up aviation security cooperation with Erdogan.

She said the UK wanted to build an opportunity for trade to benefit both countries.

Recommended

May, who on Friday became the first foreign leader to meet new US President Donald Trump, is pushing to expand Britain's trade relations with countries outside the European Union in preparation for its exit from the bloc in about two years' time.

The British premier is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım.

TRT World 's Alican Ayanlar reports from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call