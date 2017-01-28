Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday agreed to meet US President Donald Trump, affirming the importance of bilateral ties while setting the stage for potentially sensitive trade talks.

A visit by Abe to the US is a focus for the Trump administration after the US president pulled America out of an Asia-Pacific trade deal Japan had championed.

Abe said he had agreed to meet Trump in Washington DC on February 10.

Abe said that at the coming meeting, "I would like to have a candid exchange of views on the economy and security issues as a whole."

