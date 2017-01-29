A day of chaos followed President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

A few hundred immigrant travellers and refugees were kept off flights and left stranded in airports for hours. Later, customs allowed some foreign-born US residents back into the country and a federal court placed a stay order on agencies acting on Trump's ban late Saturday.

The executive order (full text here) issued by Trump on Friday bans citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days under Trump's immigration order. This means even permanent residency, green card, or other visas holders are at risk of not being allowed back into the United States. The order also includes the halt of all refugee admissions for four months.

A US district court in New York issued an emergency stay order after lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union filed a court petition on behalf of people who had been detained at airports across the country after the ban took effect. The federal judge said the petitioners had a strong likelihood of success in proving their legal rights were violated.

The Department of Homeland Security said the court order will not affect the overall implementation of the White House executive action. The court order affected a relatively small number of travellers who were inconvenienced by security procedures upon their return, the department said.

"President Trump's Executive Orders remain in place— prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the US government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety," according to a Department of Homeland Security statement.

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to the White House, said nothing in the judge's order "in any way impedes or prevents the implementation of the president's executive order which remains in full, complete and total effect."