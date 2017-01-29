A US raid in Yemen on Sunday killed 10 civilians and 14 suspected Al Qaeda militants, including three prominent figures.

The military operation was the first attributed to the United States against the group in Yemen since President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

According to the Pentagon, the raid targeted Al Qaeda headquarters in the country and took down at least 14 militants. A US service member was also killed and three were wounded, the Pentagon shared in a statement.

Seven women and three children were among those slain in the raid on Yakla district in the central province of Baida, said several tribal sources and a provincial official, who did not want to be named.