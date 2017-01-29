WORLD
2 MIN READ
Civilians, Al Qaeda suspects killed in US raid, Yemeni official says
This was the first military operation attributed to the US against the group in Yemen since President Donald Trump took office.
Civilians, Al Qaeda suspects killed in US raid, Yemeni official says
A US service member was also killed and three wounded in a dawn raid carried out against Al Qaeda in Yemen. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 29, 2017

A US raid in Yemen on Sunday killed 10 civilians and 14 suspected Al Qaeda militants, including three prominent figures.

The military operation was the first attributed to the United States against the group in Yemen since President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

According to the Pentagon, the raid targeted Al Qaeda headquarters in the country and took down at least 14 militants. A US service member was also killed and three were wounded, the Pentagon shared in a statement.

Seven women and three children were among those slain in the raid on Yakla district in the central province of Baida, said several tribal sources and a provincial official, who did not want to be named.

Recommended

Earlier, sources in the region said the raid targeted the houses of three tribal chiefs linked to Al Qaeda, adding that a number of civilians were also killed.

The provincial official said Apache helicopters also targeted a school, mosque and a medical facility allegedly used by Al Qaeda militants.

The US conducted dozens of drone strikes throughout Barack Obama's presidency to combat Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, regarded as one of the global militant group's most dangerous branches.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster