Two days after his inauguration as US president, Donald Trump signed an executive order reversing a policy which gave federal aid money to international groups performing or providing information on abortion.

The president reinstated the "Mexico City policy," expanding it to prohibit federal aid to any foreign organisations dealing with abortion or information about the procedure, including those which might also have anti-Zika or HIV programmes. More than $600 million in aid to over 30 developing countries has been halted as a result.

Uganda, which has a teen pregnancy rate of 24 percent, was expecting additional funding this year to help young women with methods of family planning and help them with post-abortion care.

Officials say the move can impact millions of vulnerable women living in Uganda.

Isabel Nakirya reports from Uganda.

The Dutch step up