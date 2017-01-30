POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Megacities challenge urban planners
The UN estimates that two-thirds of the world's population will live in massive cities by the year 2050. Some of those cities are well-known. Others are not.
Megacities challenge urban planners
By Staff Reporter
January 30, 2017

The UN says that the world will have undergone the largest and fastest period of urban expansion in human history by 2050 as two-thirds of the world's population will then live in cities.

In the 1990s, ten cities around the world were considered 'megacities' with a population of more than 10 million. Since then, the number of such cities has risen to 21.

The shift to a largely urban global population means the work of city planners is changing.

Recommended

TRT World's Tadhg Enright spoke to an urban planner in London, one of the world's best-known megacities.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast