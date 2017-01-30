The Syrian regime said on Sunday its forces have recaptured all the towns and villages in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus. The recent loss is another blow to rebels who have fought for years to unseat regime leader Bashar al-Assad.

The recapture of Wadi Barada signals the fall of another rebel-held area in western Syria, and comes weeks after they were driven from areas they controlled in Aleppo, their last major urban stronghold.

"Units of our armed forces, together with ... allied forces have achieved their mission in returning security and stability to the area," a regime spokesperson said on TV.

TRT World 's Shamim Chowdhury has more on the fall of Wadi Barada to regime forces.

Saudi king and Trump agree to support Syria safe zones

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, in a telephone call on Sunday with US President Donald Trump, agreed to support safe zones in Syria and Yemen, the White House said.

Trump, during his presidential campaign last year, had called for Gulf states to pay for establishing safe zones to protect Syrian refugees.