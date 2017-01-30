The gunman in an attack on mosque in Quebec on Sunday has been charged with with six counts of premeditated murder and five counts of attempted murder in the shooting.

Late on Monday, Canadian authorities identified the suspect as Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27-year-old French-Canadian university student.

Bissonnette was one of two young men arrested after the murderous shooting at Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, with the second "now considered a witness."

The gunman opened fire on more than 50 people who were inside the Centre during evening prayers. The first suspect was arrested from the scene of the attack and the second one was arrested after he called 911 and said he wanted to cooperate with the police.

A police spokesperson said search warrants were still being executed and more charges were expected later, including terror-related charges.

Meanwhile, the six victims have been identified as Mamadou Tanou Barry, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, Azzeddine Soufiane, and Ibrahima Barry.