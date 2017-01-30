WORLD
1 MIN READ
Garbage problem in Lebanon prompts human rights concerns
Human Rights Watch says confessions of civil defendants in military trials were extracted through torture. The defendants are part of the #YouStink protest against mountains of garbage in Beirut amid allegations of corruption.
Garbage problem in Lebanon prompts human rights concerns
#YouStink protests began in August 2015 in response to Beirut's waste management crisis. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 30, 2017

Military courts are set to try 14 civilians for their involvement in #YouStink protests against Beirut's failed waste management amid allegations of widespread corruption in Lebanon's political system.

Military courts are hearing the civilian cases because the government argues the defendants assaulted security forces during banned protests.

The rubbish crisis began in the summer of 2015. It triggered a political crisis and demonstrations against mountains of garbage piling up on the streets of Lebanon's capital.

Recommended

Human Rights Watch on Thursday said defendants were tortured into confessing.

TRT World 's Abir Ahmar in Beirut spoke to #YouStink member, Waref Sulaiman, one of those on trial.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster