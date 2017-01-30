Global reactions continue three days after US President Donald Trump instituted a 90-day ban on travel to the US by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the US refugee program.

Governments from London and Berlin to Jakarta and Tehran spoke out against Trump's order.

Britain

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told parliament on Monday.

"This is, of course, a highly controversial policy, which has caused unease and, I repeat, this is not an approach that this government would take," Johnson said.

Yet, Johnson defended Trump's visit to the UK. "It is totally right that the incoming president of our closest and most important ally should be accorded the honour of a state visit, and that is supported by this government."

The foreign secretary made this statement after over 1.4 million people in Britain signed a petition in a grassroots backlash against Trump's immigration policies.

France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Monday in Tehran, Iran that it would be "common sense" for Trump to scrap a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.

The measure was "unacceptable and very punishing for those concerned," he told members of the French community and media gathered at the ambassador's residence in Tehran.

UN refugee agency

The UN refugee agency was "alarmed" by the consequences of the order barring refugee arrivals, describing those targeted as "anxious, confused and heartbroken."

"This week alone, over 800 refugees were set to make America their new home," the Geneva-based UNHCR said in a statement.

Iraq

The Iraqi parliament approved a "reciprocity measure" to prevent Americans from entering Iraq.

Lawmakers Kamil al-Ghrairi and Mohammed Saadoun said the decision is binding for the government. Both say the decision was passed by majority votes in favour but couldn't offer specific numbers. No further details were available on the wording of the parliament decision.