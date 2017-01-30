WORLD
Iraqi parliament votes to ban US citizens' entry
Lawmakers demand the Iraqi government to take "reciprocal measures" in reaction to US President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
The vote is not binding, and it is unclear if the Iraqi government will commit to introducing a travel ban. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 30, 2017

Iraqi lawmakers on Monday voted to retaliate against US President Donald Trump's travel ban on Muslims. They asked the Iraqi government to take "reciprocal measures" and implement visa restrictions on Americans visiting the country.

Last week, Trump banned US entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries – Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen – and temporarily halted the admission of refugees.

The vote is not binding. It is not clear if the government and the prime minister will commit to introducing a travel ban to Iraq, where 5,000 US soldiers are stationed to support Iraqi and regional forces in the fight against Daesh.

A possible ban could affect thousands of American aid workers, contractors and journalists who travel to Iraq for work.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
