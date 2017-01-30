Iraqi lawmakers on Monday voted to retaliate against US President Donald Trump's travel ban on Muslims. They asked the Iraqi government to take "reciprocal measures" and implement visa restrictions on Americans visiting the country.

Last week, Trump banned US entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries – Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen – and temporarily halted the admission of refugees.

The vote is not binding. It is not clear if the government and the prime minister will commit to introducing a travel ban to Iraq, where 5,000 US soldiers are stationed to support Iraqi and regional forces in the fight against Daesh.