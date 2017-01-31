US President Donald Trump fired the federal government's top lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she defied the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.

Yates said late on Monday that the Justice Department would not defend in court Trump's directive on a travel ban, as it was inconsistent with the DOJ's "obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right."

Firing Yates, the White House said the country's top lawyer had "betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States."

The White House nominated the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Dana J. Boente, as Yates's replacement.

On Monday, Trump's administration also replaced Daniel Ragsdale, the acting head of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with Thomas D. Homan. No reason was given for Ragsdale's departure.