Demilitarised zone freezes time in Cyprus
The UN-controlled buffer zone stretches across the island. Progress on reunifying its divided sides continues at a glacial pace.
A UN guard post on the buffer zone with Turkish Cypriot (L) and Turkish (R) flags on the Turkish Cypriot side of the divided island. (January 12, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 31, 2017

A Greek-inspired coup in Cyprus in 1974 triggered Turkish intervention to protect the Turkish Cypriot population. The incident split the already divided island as the United Nations stepped in to keep the peace.

Since then every attempt to reunify the island has stalled. Current UN-sponsored talks have reached an impasse, although they are expected to continue, even if at a glacial pace.

If they succeed they will thaw an area which, much like the island's politics, seems frozen in time.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins has the report.

SOURCE:TRT World
