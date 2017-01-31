A Greek-inspired coup in Cyprus in 1974 triggered Turkish intervention to protect the Turkish Cypriot population. The incident split the already divided island as the United Nations stepped in to keep the peace.

Since then every attempt to reunify the island has stalled. Current UN-sponsored talks have reached an impasse, although they are expected to continue, even if at a glacial pace.

If they succeed they will thaw an area which, much like the island's politics, seems frozen in time.