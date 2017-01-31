WORLD
EU aims to halve food waste by 2030
Experts say a third of the food produced globally goes to waste. The EU aims to change its contribution to that by halving food waste in Europe.
The EU throws out over 170kg per person of food every year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 31, 2017

Globally one third of food produced goes to waste. The EU contributes 88 million tonnes to that waste every year.

Now Europe wants to tackle the problem. The European Parliament will look at new regulations that aim to cut the amount of waste in half.

The savings will be enough to feed Europe's poor nine times over.

The parliament's environment committee made four proposals which set ambitious recycling and landfill targets in line with what the European Commission called for in 2014.

The European Parliament will vote on the proposals in March.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has this look at food waste in the UK and, more broadly, in Europe.

SOURCE:TRT World
