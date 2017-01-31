Globally one third of food produced goes to waste. The EU contributes 88 million tonnes to that waste every year.

Now Europe wants to tackle the problem. The European Parliament will look at new regulations that aim to cut the amount of waste in half.

The savings will be enough to feed Europe's poor nine times over.

The parliament's environment committee made four proposals which set ambitious recycling and landfill targets in line with what the European Commission called for in 2014.