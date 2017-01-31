US President Donald Trump's ban on travellers from seven Muslim majority countries, among them some of the poorest on Earth, sparked chaos, confusion and massive protests at airports in the United States and across the world this weekend.

The ban on entry for visitors from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya and Sudan is supposed to last just 90 days, but indefinitely in the case of Syrian refugees. Even if it does end, the order's lasting impact could come with how it has forced federal officials at the highest and lowest levels of government to choose whether to follow Trump's edict or the rulings of federal courts halting the ban and the voices of massive demonstrations decrying it as unjust. It has lead to outspokenand covert dissent at the highest levels of the executive branch itself.

But from the lower levels of federal law enforcement, the ban has received a far warmer welcome, especially from the unions representing immigration officials. These groups have have applauded the move and their website sports numerous links to Breitbart.com, a far right news site, "The Intercept" reports.

"Morale amongst our agents and officers has increased exponentially since the signing of the orders," the unions wrote in a joint statement.

"The men and women of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and Border Patrol will work tirelessly to keep criminals, terrorists, and public safety threats out of this country, which remains the number one target in the world – and President Trump's actions now empower us to fulfill this life saving mission, and it will indeed save thousands of lives and billions of dollars."

Their affinity for Trump follows with the president's ability to woo blue collar workers. Their white collar superiors, however, have not shown the same loyalty, and Trump has shown his willingness to purge them from his government.

Last week, most of the senior state department leadership resigned, amid the mass layoff of every foreign ambassador. This week, the Department of Justice, whose job it would be to defend the federal government's ban, saw the summary dismissal of America's top cop.

On Monday, Sally Yates, the acting attorney general, the nation's top law enforcement official who is appointed by the president, said that the Department of Justice would not enforce the White House ban. She said she wasn't sure if it was an order in compliance with the Constitution.

"I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right," she wrote in an open letter. "At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful."

Later on Monday, Trump made it clear what happens to officials who defy him. He fires them and writes letters denouncing them as having betrayed their office. Then he replaces them with a more loyal official.

"Ms Yates is an Obama administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration," the White House announcement read. "It is time to get serious about protecting our country. Calling for tougher vetting for individuals travelling from seven dangerous places is not extreme. It is reasonable and necessary to protect our country."

Trump's replacement, Dana Boente, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, will replace Yates as acting Attorney General until the likely confirmation of Trump's Attorney General nominee, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, who endorsed Trump early in his run for the White House. Boente has said he will order DOJ lawyers to defend the ban in federal courts, where it is the subject of multiple lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The Constitution prohibits laws that discriminate against individuals as a group.

Yates was at the top of the law enforcement food chain, but lower down, authorities are having to choose sides too. The White House ban that Yates refused to enforce comes down to the decisions of individual border officials.

In the hours after a federal judge in Brooklyn put a halt to the law, Customs and Border Protection officers refused to let civil rights lawyers see detained travellers, according to a report in the "Daily Beast". The lawyers feared that the visitors, refugees and permanent residents would have to negotiate their immigration status without the help of legal counsel.