Pakistan's Interior Ministry on Tuesday placed cleric Hafiz Saeed under "preventative detention." Saeed is head of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), an Islamic charity the UN lists as a terrorist organisation.

Police detained Saeed Monday evening. On Tuesday morning he was escorted to his residence in Lahore where he was put under house arrest.

"My detention orders are unlawful and we will challenge them in the court," Saeed told reporters before he was led away by police.

Supporters of Saeed plan protests against his detention in major Pakistani cities on Tuesday.

Saeed founded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a militant group blamed for the 2008 attack on India's financial capital, Mumbai in which 10 gunmen killed 166 people in an assault on two luxury hotels, a Jewish centre, and a train station.

JuD is banned in Pakistan and considered a front for LeT by the US and India.