The creation of "safe zones" in Syria would require the coordination of the UN and other international organisations, Russia's foreign minister said on Monday.

Sergey Lavrov was speaking after US President Donald Trump said he would "definitely" create safe zones for civilians in Syria.

"The creation of such zones can be considered with the coordination of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and other international organisations," Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.

He added that the Syrian regime would need to be consulted.

The Syrian war has displaced around 12 million people internally and externally.

Some 3 million Syrian refugees live in Turkey, which is also a key route for migration to Europe.

Ankara has long advocated a safe zone in northern Syria to shelter people fleeing the six-year civil war, a move opposed by the Obama administration.

On the ground in Syria