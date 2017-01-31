US Senate Democrats on Tuesday boycotted a planned committee vote on two of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary and Tom Price to head the Health and Human Services department, postponing the vote.

At least one Democrat must be present for the committee votes to take place. Democrats said they were delaying because they wanted more information on Price's stock trades in an Australian medical company and reports that Mnuchin's former bank, OneWest, used automated "robo-signings" of foreclosure documents, which apparently contradicted statements the nominees had made to senators.

Republican Orrin Hatch, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, called the Democratic boycott "shocking" and "offensive."

"They're going to vote no. They've made that very clear," he said to other Republicans on the committee. "I think they ought to stop posturing and acting like idiots. What's the matter with the other party? Are they that bitter about Donald Trump?"

Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the committee, told reporters Democrats were not ready to consider either nominee.

"We've made clear that we need additional information to make these judgments," he said.

It was unclear when the committee votes could be held. But a spokesman for Wyden, Taylor Harvey, indicated it was not the Democrats' intention to leave the two nominees in limbo indefinitely. "Our hope is we can resolve these issues and continue the markup (voting) soon," he said.

The Democrats said they wanted more information about Price and Mnuchin after media reports appeared to contradict statements that they had made in confirmation hearings and subsequent written statements.