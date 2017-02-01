WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump picks Gorsuch for US Supreme Court
The US president named federal appellate judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy left by the death last year of Antonin Scalia after Republicans refused to consider Obama's pick for the vacancy.
Trump picks Gorsuch for US Supreme Court
Gorsuch could influence the direction of the court for decades if confirmed by the Senate. The Supreme Court justices are named to life terms according to the US constitution. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 1, 2017

President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated federal appellate judge Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by the death of Antonin Scalia in February 2016.

Gorsuch is considered a constitutional conservative. At 49 years old, if confirmed he could influence the direction of the Supreme Court for decades on issues ranging from gun control to abortion.

Democrats, incensed by the Republican refusal to consider former President Barack Obama's choice for the vacancy have promised to fight Gorsuch's confirmation.

The Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, indicated his party would mount a procedural hurdle requiring 60 votes in the 100-seat Senate rather than a simple majority to approve Gorsuch. Republicans hold 52 Senate seats.

Recommended

The Democrats on Tuesday also continued to fight a rearguard action to slow the appointment of several of the president's nominees for Cabinet. Democrats said they had a responsibility to thoroughly vet Trump's picks. Republicans accused them of unreasonably delaying the process.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson has more on Gorsuch and on the latest developments in Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight