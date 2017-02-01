India on Wednesday unveiled a budget that includes hikes in government spending and cuts in taxes to help the poor as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to win back the sympathy of voters hit hard by his recent crackdown on "black money."

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced increases in spending on rural areas, infrastructure and fighting poverty. He sought to assure lawmakers and the country that the economic impact of the government's cash crackdown would wear off soon.

Jaitley also halved the basic personal income tax rate, and cut taxes on small firms that account for 96 percent of India's businesses.

"It's an election budget, to all intents and purposes, with a massive push on rural spending and some quite big tax cuts," said Shilan Shah, Indian economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.

The budget comes days before India holds five regional elections that will go some way in determining whether Modi can win a second term in 2019.

Modi's shock decision in November to scrap high-value banknotes worth 86 percent of India's cash in circulation has hit consumers, disrupted supply chains and hurt investment.