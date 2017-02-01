WORLD
4 MIN READ
India unveils budget for recovery after crackdown on 'black money'
Fiscal plan devoted to the well-being of villages, farmers and the poor, Indian Prime Minister Modi said shortly after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley delivered his two-hour budget speech.
India unveils budget for recovery after crackdown on 'black money'
Analysts called it an &quot;election budget&quot; as it came days before India is scheduled to hold five regional polls that will go some way in determining whether Modi can win a second term in 2019. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 1, 2017

India on Wednesday unveiled a budget that includes hikes in government spending and cuts in taxes to help the poor as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to win back the sympathy of voters hit hard by his recent crackdown on "black money."

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced increases in spending on rural areas, infrastructure and fighting poverty. He sought to assure lawmakers and the country that the economic impact of the government's cash crackdown would wear off soon.

Jaitley also halved the basic personal income tax rate, and cut taxes on small firms that account for 96 percent of India's businesses.

"It's an election budget, to all intents and purposes, with a massive push on rural spending and some quite big tax cuts," said Shilan Shah, Indian economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.

The budget comes days before India holds five regional elections that will go some way in determining whether Modi can win a second term in 2019.

Modi's shock decision in November to scrap high-value banknotes worth 86 percent of India's cash in circulation has hit consumers, disrupted supply chains and hurt investment.

Recommended

The worst of the cash crunch is now over, however, and Jaitley said he expected it would not spill over into the next fiscal year. Still, the finance ministry forecasts growth could dip as low as 6.5 percent this fiscal year before picking up to between 6.75 and 7.5 percent in 2017-18.

That is below the target rate of 8 percent or more that Modi needs to create enough jobs for the 1 million young Indians who enter the workforce each month.

On the tax side, Jaitley's standout announcements were the halving of the lowest rate of personal tax to 5 percent that applies on incomes between 250,000 and 500,000 rupees ($3,700-$7,400). Better-off taxpayers will pay a 10 percent surcharge.

Small businesses with turnover up to 500 million rupees a year will see their tax rate cut to 25 percent from 30 percent. Taken together, the cuts in direct taxes would cost the public purse close to $3 billion.

Jaitley's fiscal largesse will not only boost consumer spending but may also shore up the fortunes of Modi's nationalist party in the regional elections for which voting begins on Saturday.

Punjab and Goa go to the polls first, to be followed by the big battleground state of Uttar Pradesh, and finally the small northern states of Uttarakhand and Manipur. Results of all five elections are due on March 11.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight