Ukraine said on Wednesday that at least one soldier has been killed and more were injured in the country's east as heavy fighting between government troops and Russia-backed rebels continues.

Heavy shelling was heard in the centre of the rebel stronghold of Donetsk on Wednesday morning despite calls from the UN Security Council for an immediate return to a ceasefire.

NATO called on Russia to use its influence with the separatists to stop the spike in violence.

The flare-up in fighting in eastern Ukraine, which began over the weekend, killed eight people late on Monday and early Tuesday, including civilians, and injuring dozens.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said the situation shows the need for a swift resumption in dialogue between Russia and the US.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.