Painstaking search continues for missing persons of Cyprus conflict
The Committee On Missing Persons set up by the UN searches for people who disappeared during the intercommunal conflict in Cyprus in the 1960s and '70s.
The remains of 33 Turkish Cypriot missing persons who were killed in 1974 are buried in Cyprus in 2016, but the remains of about 2,000 people were never discovered. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 1, 2017

During the Cyprus conflict of the 1960s and '70s, thousands of people were killed and more than two thousand disappeared.

The Committee On Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP), established in 1981 by the leaders of the Greek and Turkish Cypriots as a bicommunal body with the participation of the United Nations, aims to recover and identify missing people.

The committee has found only about a third and they continue their efforts to trace all of the missing.

The remains of 33 Turkish Cypriots were buried last month.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports from Cyprus.

