WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran confirms missile test
Iran confirmed earlier reports that it had tested a new missile on Sunday.
Iran confirms missile test
A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, March 9, 2016 in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 1, 2017

Iran on Wednesday confirmed it had tested a new missile. But the county's defence minister said the test did not breach Tehran's nuclear accord with world powers or a UN Security Council resolution endorsing the pact.

"The recent test was in line with our plans and we will not allow foreigners to interfere in our defence affairs," Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan said, according to Tasnim news agency.

"The test did not violate the nuclear deal or the [UN] resolution 2231," he said.

A US official said on Monday that Iran test-launched a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday and it exploded after travelling 630 miles (1,010 km).

Iran neither confirmed nor denied that report, but said on Tuesday it would never use its ballistic missiles to attack another country.

Recommended

The UN Security Council resolution, adopted in a deal to curb Iran's nuclear activities, "called upon" Iran to refrain from work on ballistic missiles "designed to" deliver nuclear weapons. Critics say the language does not make this obligatory.

Tehran says it has not carried out any work on missiles specifically designed to carry such payloads.

Iran has test-fired several ballistic missiles since the nuclear deal in 2015, but this is the first during US President Donald Trump's administration. Trump said in his election campaign that he would stop Iran's missile program.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster