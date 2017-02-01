At least 200,000 people hit the streets across Romania on Wednesday to protest the government's move to decriminalise a string of corruption offences.

In an emergency decree issued late on Tuesday, the government decriminalised certain corruption offences and made abuse of power punishable by jail only if it results in a monetary loss of more than 44,000 euros ($47,500).

Romania's government under the Social Democrats (PSD) has only been in office a few weeks after bouncing back in December elections. A year earlier protests had forced them out of office.

The government says the decriminalisation decree was in line with Romania's constitution.

But critics say the main beneficiary will be PSD leader Liviu Dragnea, currently on trial for alleged abuse of power, as well as other left-wing politicians.