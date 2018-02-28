In pictures: 'Beast from the East' sweeps across Europe
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
In pictures: 'Beast from the East' sweeps across EuropeA blast of Siberian weather has sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe, forcing some schools to close and putting homeless people at risk.
Otta the Dalmation dog sits in the fallen snow in Dublin, Ireland February 27, 2018. / Reuters
February 28, 2018

A Siberian weather system that forecasters have called the "Beast from the East" brought the coldest temperatures for years to many regions of Europe. The freeze is expected to continue for much of the week.

Europe remained on Wednesday gripped by a blast of Siberian weather which has killed at least 24 people and carpeted palm-lined Mediterranean beaches in snow.

The frigid temperatures, down to minus 24 degrees Celsius (minus 11 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of Germany and minus 29 in Estonia overnight, have prompted warnings for the most vulnerable homeless and elderly.

An extreme cold weather front swept across Spain on Tuesday bringing snow, rain and low temperatures, including in the capital Madrid, and Barcelona.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.

Snow fell over swathes of Britain on Tuesday (February 27) as freezing weather dubbed the "Beast from the East" swept in from Siberia, forcing some schools to close and snarling the travel plans of thousands.

Recommended

Parts of eastern Britain have seen up to 10 cm of snow this week and temperatures could fall towards minus 10 Celsius in some rural areas, Britain's weather service said.

Heavy snowfall covered Corsica, France on Monday evening and Tuesday (February 26 and 27) as bitterly cold weather grips parts of Europe, causing travel chaos.

The cold weather caused chaos on Monday (February 26), and a rare snow storm in Rome prompted Italian authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.

The freeze is expected to continue for much of the week, and the World Meteorological Organization said daily minimum temperatures below zero Celsius are expected even in southern Europe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
