Inside the Afghanistan Powerlifting Federation's cramped gym, Rasheda Parhiz lies on a bench wearing a tunic over sweatpants and holding a 70 kilogram (150-pound) weighted bar above her scarf-covered head.

The 40-year old began powerlifting several years ago to help lose weight.

Now 82 kilogrammes, Parhiz's ability to lift 100 kilogrammes has brought the mother of three trophies and medals in local and regional competitions, which she keeps in a plastic shopping bag in her mud-brick home.

"We are too lazy to dust them," says her 22-year-old daughter Lema, explaining why they are not displayed in the living room window next to tea sets and thermos.

"Who's interested?" Parhiz asks modestly.

Several times a week Afghanistan's female powerlifting team squeezes into a small carpeted room in Kabul where they pump iron.

Lifting weights heavier than themselves, the women are also flexing their muscles in a country where sport has long been the domain of men.

The Afghan Olympic Committee started the federation seven years ago but it has struggled to attract women, who are often discouraged from playing sport.

Powerlifting is a branch of weightlifting using the squat, bench press and dead lift techniques but without any moves which lift the weight vertically overhead.

There are 20 women on the national team compared with more than 100 in the men's squad, which also receives more official support, says Totakhail Shahpor, who has been the women's coach for the past three years after his predecessor absconded during a competition in Canada.