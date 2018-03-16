Kandy is a city in Sri Lanka that is home to roughly 100,000 people. It is nestled in the hills of the tropical country, lush with religious relics and tea plantations. It is also the birthplace of recent anti-Muslim riots that have thrust the country into a 10-day state of emergency.

The riots—which began after a man from the Sinhala majority who died from injuries sustained after he was attacked by a group of Muslims last week—left three people dead and nearly 200 Muslim businesses and homes destroyed, as mobs thundered down the streets. Eleven mosques were attacked.

In response, the government shut down social media sites in what it says is an effort to prevent the mobilisation of mobs, while troops and security personnel were sent out to patrol the streets. But several reports claim the forces stood by mute as attacks were conducted.

These incidents are symptomatic of a wider issue that has an undercurrent of racism and nationalism running through it. And, there’s that 26-year-long civil war that continues to cast a long shadow over the country.

There was a war for almost three decades?

Yes, and the roots can be traced back to when Sri Lanka was under British colonial rule.

Before we go on, let’s take a look at Sri Lanka’s ethnic makeup. Sinhala Buddhists are the majority, making up 74.9 percent of the population; Tamils are at 11.9 percent and Muslims represent 9.3 percent of the population.

When the British granted Sri Lanka its independence in 1948, they handed most of the political power to the minority Tamils. Nationalists were unhappy with this move, saying it threatened the nature of Sri Lanka’s Sinhala Buddhist identity. But when Sinhala was made the national language in 1956, non-Sinhala speakers were pushed aside and excluded from public service.

It is estimated that 700,000 Tamils lost their jobs. It also limited educational opportunities for Tamil students looking to attend university.

Dissatisfaction festered as Tamils felt increasingly marginalised by their own state. This eventually led to the rise of political and military movements demanding an autonomous Tamil state.

This is where the Liberation Tamil Tigers of Eelam (LTTE) joined the fray, connecting and capitalising on grievances, and becoming the strongest rebel group.

LTTE leader Vellupilai Prabhakaran sought a Tamil homeland and self-determination, but said “once these fundamentals are recognised, and if the people are satisfied, we will consider giving up the demand for Eelam," during a press conference in 2002.

But it was in July 1983 that a full-blown civil war broke out between the government of Sri Lanka and the LTTE. The LTTE ambushed an army convoy on July 23 in the northern city of Jaffna, killing 13 soldiers, and triggering a massive anti-Tamil pogrom—commonly known as “Black July".

Tamils were hunted down, burned alive in cars, stripped naked and women were raped. Over the course of seven days, scores of people were killed. Reports put the number between 400-3,000 people.

What was the response?

The LTTE were just as ruthless.

“The Tigers were capable of great brutality, carrying out many more suicide attacks in the 90s than any Muslim group, and assaulting rival Tamils as pitilessly as they attacked Singhalese institutions,” wrote William Dalrymple for The Guardian.

In 2005, Mahinda Rajapakse was elected president. He stepped up the campaign against the LTTE, looking to bring a conclusive end to the war. In May 2009, he did exactly that, but not before 100,000 lives had been lost over the span of 26 years.

Shortly after the end of the conflict, Rajapakse’s administration was hit with a slew of war crimes allegations that claimed that Sri Lankan armed forces and the LTTE shelled designated “safe-zone” areas for civilians.

During Rajapakse’s time in power, journalists were attacked, forced disappearances were popular and dissidents were jailed under the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act of 1978, adding to his rapidly blemishing international image.

How have communities healed after the war?

Grievances still remain unaddressed.

Armed forces are alleged to have taken Tamil land, while the northern areas remain poorer than the rest of the country and are concentrated with a high number of war widows.