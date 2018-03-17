Thousands of people celebrated St Patrick's Day or "The fest of St Patrick" in a colourful way in the island of Ireland to honour his role in bringing Catholicism to the country.

The celebrations are held every year on the 17th of March which is thought to be the date St Patrick died.

Not only is the celebration marked in Ireland, it is celebrated across the world by the Irish diaspora. And many who are not Irish or Catholic often join in the festivities, including the British Royal family.