WASHINGTON — Viewed from the outside, the US gun control debate seems to make some kind of sense. White conservative Republicans want to keep their right to bear arms of practically any kind, arguing in favour of the Second Amendment, while a diverse array of liberals want nothing to do with firearms.

But the equation is not so simple. For some leftists, especially those who encounter the far right in public or face its threats online, carrying a weapon is essential to their survival.

The question of gun rights in the United States has become more pressing since the February 14 massacre in Florida of 17 students at a Parkland high school, which prompted marches and calls for action to restrict access to weapons. US President Donald Trump has taken conflicting stances on the issue, saying that the government should confiscate weapons from the mentally ill, but also that teachers should receive bonuses for being armed to protect schools.

For Daryle Jenkins, head of The One People's Project, a Philadelphia-based anti-racism activist group, the conservatives have hijacked the terms of the debate. Jenkins believes conservatives make it seem as though liberals' desire to confiscate weapons is a prelude to civil war

"The wrong people are speaking up for the right to keep and bear arms. The conservatives out there are calling out the Parkland shooting victims as Nazis and crisis actors [a conspiracy theory saying victims of gun tragedies are pretending] and basically trying to demonize these kids who just went through this tragedy. They always do this."

But why does Jenkins need a weapon?

"For me, I chase after neo-Nazis for a living. Neo-Nazis with guns. Neo-Nazis who have threatened to kill me. Who have wanted to bomb my parents’ house. So when they see me [a black man] in the street, they think they’re getting themselves a prize. And that’s happened before," Jenkins explained.

He says he doesn't want to live in a society where every right that isn't the right to bear arms is diminished. And today, Trump has emboldened those who think that they can use force and intimidation to silence anyone who disagrees, including black rights activists.

Jenkins left New Jersey because of its stricter gun laws, moving to nearby Philadelphia. Often Jenkins confronts right-wing groups in public, and says he has received numerous threats online.