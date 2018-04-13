President Donald Trump put off a final decision on strikes against Syria following a crunch meeting with national security advisors Thursday, as Moscow warned against any US move that could trigger a conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Minutes after Pentagon brass and cabinet members jumped in black armored SUVs and sped away from the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump would continue to assess intelligence and engage with allies.

"No final decision has been made," she said, adding that Trump was scheduled to confer with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Later, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that Trump and May had agreed during a phone call to "keep working closely together on the international response" over Syria.

"They agreed it was vital that the use of chemical weapons did not go unchallenged, and on the need to deter the further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime," the spokesperson added.

TRT World'sReagan De Vignes reports.

The military drumbeat appeared to reach crescendo ahead of the meeting, with US action seeming imminent as Russia stonewalled diplomatic efforts at the United Nations and France cited "proof" that Moscow's Syrian ally carried out a deadly chemical weapons attack.

Western officials believe chlorine was used in a Saturday attack on Douma, the main city in the longtime rebel bastion of Eastern Ghouta, where the British government now estimates 75 people were killed, and that Bashar Al Assad's regime was responsible.

What is less clear is whether sarin or a sarin-like agent was also used.

