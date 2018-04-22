Past presidents, family and friends came together on Saturday to bid a tearful farewell to Barbara Bush, the matriarch of one of America's most prominent political dynasties, at a funeral service in Texas.

Bush, who died Tuesday aged 92, was wife to the 41st US president and mother to the 43rd. She was remembered for her friendship, her wit and her strength.

TRT World'sReagan Des Vignes reports.

The invitation-only service at St Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston was attended by four former presidents: George H W Bush, Barbara's husband of 73 years, their son George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as other former senior officials.

First Lady Melania Trump attended but her husband President Donald Trump did not, with the White House saying his decision to stay in Washington was taken "to avoid disruptions due to added security."

"My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family," Trump wrote on Twitter, saying he planned to watch the funeral ceremony.

The public had the opportunity to pay their respects to Barbara Bush the previous day at a visitation the previous day.

"Barbara Bush filled our lives with laughter and joy," her son Jeb, a former Florida governor and presidential candidate, said during the service.

"In the case of our family, she was our teacher and role model on how to live a life of purpose and meaning," he said.