Daesh has released a new militant audio recording, purportedly of its shadowy leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, his first in almost a year.

In the audio, Baghdadi whose whereabouts and fate remain unknown urges followers to "persevere" and continue fighting the terror group's enemies everywhere.

The 54-minute audio entitled "Give Glad Tidings to the Patient" was released by the Daesh's central media arm, al Furqan Foundation, on Wednesday evening.

The audio's authenticity could not be independently verified and there were no clues as to where it was recorded.

If the voice on the audio is confirmed to be that of al Baghdadi, this would date the message to this month and disprove reports of his death.

The question of whether Baghdadi is dead or alive has been a continuing source of mystery and confusion. Daesh has lost around 90 percent of the territory it controlled in Iraq and Syria in 2014, when it declared its so-called "caliphate."