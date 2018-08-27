All fun and games despite rain at London's Notting Hill carnival
CULTURE
3 MIN READ
All fun and games despite rain at London's Notting Hill carnivalThe parade featured almost 100 bands, sassy street dancing around decorative floats and about 38 sound systems and stages bellowing everything from reggae to house.
Carnival performers take part in the parade on the first day of the Notting Hill Carnival. (August 26, 2018) / AFP
August 27, 2018

London's famous Notting Hill Carnival transformed the streets into a sea of colour and sound on Sunday as revellers joined one of Europe's largest open-air parties in their thousands despite heavy rain in the British capital.

The carnival featured steel bands, dance troupes and elaborate floats, with many among the crowds hurling paint and coloured powder at each other while dancing on the city's streets.

Police deployed metal-detecting arches to counter potential knife crime and have been additional stop-and-search powers at this year's carnival based on intelligence and after a spate of violent crime in London over the past week.

Recommended

Established in 1966, carnival was set up to celebrate Afro-Caribbean culture, which flourished with immigration after World War Two. Confrontation with the far right followed, and race riots erupted in what was a shabby immigrant enclave in 1958.

Now the area is one of London's richest, lined with elegant stucco houses that are home to bankers, oligarchs and stars.

Despite the carnival attracting hundreds of thousands of people and putting the area on the tourist map, it also contributes an estimated $118 million (93 million pounds) to London's economy, according to the mayor's office.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar