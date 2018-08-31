WORLD
Hundreds missing 20 years after Serbia tried to ethnically cleans Albanians
The marchers called to attention over 13,500 people who were killed or went missing during the 1998-1999 Kosovo war many of whom who have not been found
A woman cries as people hold names of missing persons marking the "International Day of the Disappeared", in Pristina, Kosovo, August 30, 2018. / Reuters
August 31, 2018

Hundreds of Albanian families marched in Pristina on Thursday (August 30) to call to attention the 1,648 people who are still missing since the end of the 1998-1999 Kosovo war.

During the war, over 13,500 people were killed or went missing and the majority of those were Albanians.

Families of the missing say they are disappointed with the Kosovo government and the international community over the fate of their missing loved ones.

The families hope that the government and the international community will be more proactive in pressuring Serbia to disclose the locations of mass graves where the bodies of those missing from the war are.

August 30th marks International Day of the Disappeared.

Kosovo seceded from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after a NATO bombing campaign ousted Serbian forces and ended the ethnic cleansing on ethnic Albanians.

It has been recognised by 115 countries, including 23 out of 28 EU members, but its UN membership is being blocked by Serbia's allies Russia and China.

SOURCE:Reuters
