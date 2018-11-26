NASA's first robotic lander designed to study the deep interior of Mars is on course for a planned touchdown on the 'red planet' after a six-month voyage through space on Monday.

Travelling 548 million km from Earth, the Mars InSight spacecraft is set to reach its destination on the dusty, rock-strewn surface at about 2000 GMT.

Around 60 percent of 43 attempts to reach Mars with rovers, orbiters and probes by space agencies from around the world have failed since 1960.

'Six and a half minutes of terror'

The high drama of the entry, descent and landing phase, coined "six and a half minutes of terror," begins at 1940 GMT at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, home to mission control for Mars Insight.

The mission control team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles prepared to conduct a final adjustment to the InSight's flight path on Sunday to manoeuvre the spacecraft closer toward its entry point over Mars.

If all goes according to plan, InSight will streak into the pink Martian sky nearly 24 hours later at 19,800 kph. Its 123 km descent to the surface will be slowed by atmospheric friction, a giant parachute and retro rockets.

But then, the spacecraft's thrusters begin to fire, further slowing down the 365-kilogram (800-pound) spacecraft to a speed of just about 8 kph when it reaches the surface.

When it lands six and a half minutes later, it will be travelling a mere 8 kph.

Goal of the mission

InSight will spend 24 months – about one Martian year – using seismic monitoring and underground temperature readings to unlock mysteries about how Mars formed, and by extension, the origins of the Earth and other rocky planets of the inner solar system.

Concentrating on planetary building blocks, InSight has no life-detecting capability, nor is it a rock-collecting expedition.

Instead, the stationary 360-kilogram lander will use its 1.8-metre robotic arm to place a mechanical mole and seismometer on the ground.

The self-hammering mole will burrow 5 metres down to measure the planet's internal heat, while the ultra-high-tech seismometer listens for possible marsquakes. Nothing like this has been attempted before at our smaller next-door neighbour, nearly 160 million km away.

No experiments have ever been moved robotically from the spacecraft to the actual Martian surface.

No lander has dug deeper than several inches, and no seismometer has ever worked on Mars.